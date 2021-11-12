New to Hunting? Here’s the DNR’s Best Deer Hunting Practices

Getting out in the woods for the first time can be intimidating for new hunters.

On Monday, hunters throughout Michigan will be hitting the woods to hopefully bring home a deer for the family. Many are experienced hunters, but some are not. If you are one of the not-so-experienced hunters, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has a list of the Top 10 Best Hunting Practices for deer season.

Check it out below to ensure that you and all the other hunters out there are safe in the woods this year.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, here are the ten best practices to keep in mind while you're in the woods:

Properly tag your deer. Know your firearm and how it works. Know not only your target but also what is beyond your target. Respect landowner rights. Share public land. Leave the land better than when you found it. Wear hunter orange. Know the baiting regulations. Always hunt in-season and during legal hours. Be respectful to other hunters.

Following these simple practices will make the woods safer for you and fellow hunters that are trying to get their deer this year.

With that said, good luck to all hunters heading out on Monday for their hunt. I'd just like to take a minute and let you know that I love venison. Feel free to bring this radio guy some of your if you can't fit it in the freezer, I won't be mad at you. Ha! Good luck out there.

Source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources