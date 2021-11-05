Seven Michigan Retailers That Help The DNR When You Shop With Them

As holiday shopping begins the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding shoppers of local businesses across the state that are part of the "These Goods Are Good For Michigan" program in which a part of the proceeds go to the department to preserve Michigan's natural resources.

The "These Goods are Good for Michigan" program features a collection of partners who work with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to raise awareness and support through revenue sharing for state parks, trails and waterways. When you purchase from these businesses, you're also giving to the great outdoors! Bookmark Goods4Mi.com to get to know all of our partners.

These seven businesses across the state have pledged to donate a portion of their sales to the DNR's "These Goods are Good for Michigan" Program

Drunk'n Mosquito

Eco-friendly bug sprays and soy citronella candles that are safe for people, kids, dogs, horses, and farm life.

Yooper Shirts

A U.P. + Michigan clothing brand specializing in Graphic Design, Embroidery & Screen Printing services located in Marquette, Michigan.



Peninsulas

Michigan State Parks' Official Merchandise



Michigan Runner Girl

Running gear for women built for Michigan.

Jackery Solar Power Station



Jackery was founded in 2012 by a group of adventurous engineers who believe in making electricity portable, clean, outdoors-oriented, and accessible.



M36 Coffee Roasters

Custom coffee roasters in Whitmore Lake who focus on blending and roasting coffee beans for the perfect cup of coffee.

Arrive Outdoors



Gear rental made easy for hiking, camping, snow fun, skiing, and more.

