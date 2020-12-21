Family Members Arrested, Charged in Break-In of Cousin’s Home

A pair of Battle Creek residents were formally charged after entering a family member’s home after several messages on Facebook.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that the tandem entered the home the first block of Highway Street just short of midnight Sunday, December 20th. The 35-year-old woman called authorities while in a closet after the door to her home was kicked in. An alarm scared off the entrants, but surveillance video identified the couple.

The Battle Creek Police was able to arrest 28-year-old Justina Worthington and 22-year-old Markus Worthington a short time later. They were arraigned Monday, December 21st, on 1st-degree home invasion. Both pleaded not guilty to their charges in their separate virtual arraignments with Attorney Magistrate David Heiss presiding.

Investigators believe the two had sent multiple Facebook messages to the victim, claiming that someone in an unrelated argument was staying at the home.

The pair were placed on cash or surety bonds and are expected to return to court January 4, 2021, for a preliminary exam conference.