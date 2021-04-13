Family Worries Mother Missing From Kalamazoo Being Held Against Her Will

Family members of a missing 36-year-old woman are worried for her safety after she failed to return home or contact any family or friends since Easter Sunday.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 36-year-old woman who failed to return to her home state after telling her family she would. Lisa Perkins's last conversation with her sister was on Easter Sunday. Lisa told her sister that she was buying a plane ticket to come home to Texas to be with her children and stated repeatedly she was happy to be returning home. No one has heard from her since.

Lisa's family is extremely concerned for her well-being after she told relatives that her phone, keys, car registration, birth certificate, and Social Security card were taken from her and being held by a man she may have been staying with. Her family says it sounded like Lisa was being held hostage. Lisa also told her family that her phone calls were being monitored.

Lisa is described as a white female with chin-length brown hair, approximately 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing around 150 to170 pounds. Her eyes are hazel/brown and she wears glasses. Lisa normally has her dog with her; a chihuahua puppy named Lily (or Yiyi). Lisa was previously diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Lisa is a smoker.

While in Michigan, Lisa has been known to frequent Galesburg and Parchment in addition to the Kalamazoo area. She has been known to stay at Baymont Inn on East Cork Street in Kalamazoo.

Anyone with information on Lisa's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

