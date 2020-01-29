Three Rivers & Surrounding Communities Rally After Fatal Fire

Residents in Three Rivers and surrounding communities are rallying to raise funds, collect clothing and other items for the survivors of a fatal fire that happened in Fabius Township Tuesday.

Michelle Bixler and her daughter Cheyenne perished in an overnight fire at their home. Three children were able to make it out of the blaze to safety and their father, James, was not at the home at the time of the fire. Now a GoFundMe fundraising campaign has been set up to help the Bixler family cover funeral expenses and to support them during this difficult time.

Michelle Bixler was a mother of four and a wife of 19 years to James Bixler. She was an active member of Howardsville Gospel Chapel and devoted her life to nurturing her children, she balanced her janitorial work with homeschooling her son Jessie Bixler, taking her children to their extracurriculars, and maintaining a strong family bond.

Cheyenne was just as active in the community as her mother, participating in soccer, tae kwon do, and track, among other activities. She is described as an outstanding student in Three Rivers High School and aspired to one day join the FBI.

Other efforts to help the family include clothing drives at 4 locations:

A collection is being organized at James' job at Ox Paperboard in Constantine.

Anglemyer's Taekwondo Academy in Constantine, that the Bixler children attend, has a collection started there.

Collections have also been set up at Howardsville Church and Howardsville School at 12430 Harder Road Three Rivers, MI 49093.

You can also donate to the GoFundMe campaign that has been set up to help with funeral expenses by clicking here.