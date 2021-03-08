Ferris State Wants To Help College Freshmen Start College Free

If you or someone you know is looking to start college for the first time coming up this fall, then you might want to check into Ferris State University's Ferris Launch program, because they announced they're helping first-time college freshmen attend Ferris this fall for free.

According to their website, if during high school you demonstrated that you're a "high-performing student that needs extra help paying for school", meaning you have zero Expected Family Contribution for paying tuition, with at least a 3.0 GPA and it's your first time attending college, then Ferris Launch could help pay your full tuition and book fees for the Fall 2021 semester at the Big Rapids university.

The Ferris Launch website says everyone who applies for the fall semester and has filled out their free application for the Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) will be considered for Ferris Launch.

Ok, if you're interested, here are all the details for Ferris Launch from the Ferris State website,

For undergraduate students at the Big Rapids campus

Student must be attending college for the first time, seeking their first associate or bachelor's degree

Student must file a FAFSA and have an expected family contribution (EFC) of zero

Student must enroll full-time (minimum of 12 credit hours per semester)

Student must have a minimum cumulative 3.0 high school GPA

Ferris Merit Grant amount varies**

Not awarded for the summer semester

Ferris Merit Grant awards may be adjusted if the student's financial aid award is changed

The Ferris Launch initiative is renewable, but student must reapply for aid (FAFSA); must be eligible for Pell Grant each successive year; and must meet the terms of Satisfactory Academic Progress