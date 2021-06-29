MSU Anticipates Largest Enrollment In School’s History

The Spartan nation is growing! Michigan State University expects their largest incoming class in the school's 126 year history. There was a slight dip in 2020 due to the pandemic but otherwise enrollment has steadily grown for years.

MSU Director of Admissions John Ambrose told Fox 17,

"This group has already displayed a high level of grit, and patience, and we're excited about them coming."

These incoming students are the first not required to submit test scores at application time. For the first time, MSU allowed students to submit applications without including ACT or SAT scores. Around 57 percent of applicants opted to leave test scores off their applications this year. This "test-optional" application process will remain for five years.

Here's a breakdown of demographics:

Michigan State anticipates 75 percent of the incoming class will be in-state students while the other 25 percent will come from out-of-state and from other countries.

Having such a large class will bring on-campus residence halls near capacity. All first and second year students are required to live in on-campus housing.

Ambrose also credits to the test-optional format for the increase in students of color. MSU’s Deputy Spokesperson Dan Olsen states,

"This is another way to reinforce that commitment and that mission to provide access to high quality, world-class education at a university of the scope and scale of Michigan State."

Olsen says the university is proud to be taking steps towards making higher education more accessible.