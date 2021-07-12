FireKeepers Available Online

Firekeepers Casino Hotel is forging out on a path of their own while expanding their casino online. FireKeepers has announced their new online casino and sportsbook website and mobile app. FireKeepers decided against contracting with an outside, national brand for IGaming. In their press release on Monday, FireKeepers stated that:

“FireKeepers is instead leaning on the nearly 12-year success of their own brand.”

FireKeepers is forging its own path in this relatively new industry. Legislation to allow online gambling in Michigan was first introduced in 2019, but implementation and actual gambling sites didn’t show up until early 2021.

The new platform will offer slots and table games, popular in Michigan such as 88 Fortunes, QuickHits, Monopoly, Blackjack, and Let it Ride. Along with those, customers will also have access to wagering options on major sports, both American and International. Major sport options include football, basketball, hockey, and baseball along with NASCAR, boxing MMA, soccer, championship golf, championship tennis, and more.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide another level of entertainment to the people of Michigan,” stated Kathy George, FireKeepers CEO. “Guests can now enjoy the FireKeepers experience from the comfort of their own homes, or wherever they are within the state of Michigan.”

To celebrate the launch, FireKeepers is offering a signup bonus combination that will include both:

A first deposit match up to $500.

A sports bet first-match up to $500

The website and apps are live. For more information about gambling online with FireKeepers and about FireKeepers Casino in general, visit www.firekeeperscasino.com.