Meet The First Baby Born In Battle Creek For 2020

Meet Douglas, the first baby born in Battle Creek in 2020 and the first birth in the city for the new decade.

A southwest Michigan family is celebrating an extra-special 2020 delivery. At 4:43 a.m. on January 1, Douglas, was the first baby of the new year and new decade at Bronson BirthPlace in Battle Creek.

Although the baby boy was due on January 1st, Douglas’ mom, Brandi of Battle Creek, was surprised her little one arrived right on schedule.

I was having pain, but I didn’t realize I was having contractions, Brandi said. When I went to my doctor’s appointment, she said I needed to get to the hospital!

Baby Douglas was delivered by Dr. Brian Krauss of Bronson Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists in Battle Creek weighing in at a healthy 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

Douglas’ father, Andrew of Marshall, was especially happy and proud to have the first baby of 2020 in Battle Creek. The new parents say they hope Douglas grows up happy and healthy and does well in school.