Flags Lowered In Michigan To Honor American Lives Lost To COVID-19

COVID-19 has killed over 15,000 and infected over 580,000 in Michigan as of Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Flags for the United States and Michigan have been ordered to be lowered to half-staff through Friday, February 26 to honor and mourn those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

March 10 will mark the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state has since learned that there were likely up to 500 infections from the virus at that time.

U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan are to be lowered to half-staff immediately. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Our nation grieves as we continue the fight to eradicate COVID-19. The quickest way out of the pandemic is through equitable distribution of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. That’s why we are encouraging every Michigander to make a plan to get vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get through this pandemic together. ~Governor Gretchen Whitmer

The State of Michigan recognizes and mourns the lives lost to the coronavirus by lowering flags to half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, February 27, 2020.