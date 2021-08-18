Flint Teacher Blown Away By Stranger’s Kindness

Casey Purdy doesn't hold back when it comes to expressing her truth. And now she's been repaid for being brutally honest.

Purdy told a Channel 12 news crew back in July, that she had to pick up an extra job in order to pay for supplies for her students.

Steve Kischnick of Saginaw saw the story and was up for a challenge. A TikTok challenge. Kischnick urged his followers to pony up for Casey to buy her students some supplies, and they came through, adding $400 to his initial $100.

So Kischnick showed up at Casey's side job as a bartender at the Capitol Theater and presented her with the funds. Needless to say, she was ecstatic.

“It’s not for me. It’s for my students. It’s for my scholars, so I mean it means the world because they deserve everything,” she told 12 News.

“It’s been a rough, rough year for everyone. And so, you know, I mean, the reason why I work a second job is to help them get stuff at their house, if their parents can’t buy it, you know, backpacks or anything I can buy it.”

Kischnick, meanwhile, was equally emotional about being able to chip in with the help of his friends.

“I got a good feeling and I thought maybe I got enough followers to do it… I started with $100 challenge… in the midst of starting the next $500 one, somebody hit me up and seeing your guys’ first [story] with Casey, [someone reached out and said], can we help her, I said, Yeah, let’s go,” Kischnick told 12 News.

@steveowoods WE DID THIS !!! So happy and proud to be part of this …. Casey Purdy was the best person I coulda asked for to bless for this challenge ♬ original sound - Steve-o Woods



