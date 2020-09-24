Football Game Cancelled Due to Health Department Mandate

The 2020 High School Football season, through an unexpected return to this fall and shortened, has had its challenges through the first few weeks.

Our Game of the Night in Week 1 was moved up two hours to avoid mosquitoes following the first case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in Calhoun County the day before. This week's game at Harper Creek was also pushed forward in time due to the threat of EEE.

Unfortunately, our Game of the Night will shift to a different location after the other cause of delays and cancellations this year - COVID-19.

Harper Creek was set to welcome Jackson Northwest for an Interstate 8 battle at Beaver Stadium on Friday, September 25th. On Thursday afternoon, the Jackson County Health Department and Northwest Schools announced the cancellation of the JV Football contest that evening along with the Friday contest at Harper Creek. According to the Harper Creek High School website, the cancellation was due to a positive COVID-19 test at Northwest High School.

The Northwest Mounties athletics site also noted that the cancellation affected practices and events at the high school only and not the junior high.

As the season changes like it already has, our Game of the Night will as well. Join me and Jim Hughes Friday night from Richland as we follow Battle Creek Central west to take on Gull Lake. Pre-game coverage is slated for 6:35 p.m. with a 7 p.m. kick-off.

UPDATE - Harper Creek announced Thursday evening that they have replaced the contest Friday with a road game at Livonia Clarenceville. The game will begin at 7 p.m. Student-athletes are allowed two tickets to the game for those of their choosing and will be charged $5 at the gate.