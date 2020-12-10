Former BCC Standout Back Behind Bars on Bench Warrant

A former Battle Creek Central student-athlete will spend time behind bars until his trial in his case involving a shooting early this year.

Tyshaan Williams was arraigned in a virtual conference at the Calhoun County Court on a bench warrant December 10th. Williams was brought in on a failure to comply with pre-trial services for three charges placed in June 2020.

Williams is accused of shooting at a then 15-year-old boy in the neck while in a car while the victim while riding his bike June 12th. Battle Creek Police investigators believe that the incident stemmed from a dispute between Williams and the victim in school earlier in the year.

Williams had surrendered to authorities with his attorney and was arraigned June 26th with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

The victim was initially in critical condition but has since recovered.

Due to in-person trials being held off until 2021, the preliminary exam in the case has been scheduled for March 24, 2021, when Williams will return to court.

The judge presiding on the case, Judge Tracie Tomak, issued the bench warrant and offered no bond in the case.

Williams played both sides of the ball for the Bearcats on the football field at linebacker and running back. He was a three-year starter from his freshman-to-junior seasons. He also played basketball with a limited number of games on the varsity level his sophomore year.