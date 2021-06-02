Former Michigan Coach John Beilein Coming Back To Work With The Pistons

John Beilein became a Michigan Man after his success as the U of M basketball coach, and now he's returning to Michigan.

Beilein made his mark on Michigan basketball during his 12 year run as the Wolverine coach. He became the winningest coach in U of M history with 278 total wins and two national championship appearances. Beilein made the abrupt jump to the NBA in 2019 to become the coach in Cleveland. Now it looks like Beilein is coming back to Michigan to take a job with the rebuilding Detroit Pistons.

Multiple sources have confirmed that John Beilein is coming to work for the Pistons this year. His role will be as the Senior Advisor of Player Development for Detroit, and before you ask, no . . . I don't know what that means either.

The Pistons have not made any official announcement yet, but insiders have all confirmed that the deal is done.

Beilein made the unexpected jump to the NBA in 2019 to coach the Cavs, and it went about as well as everyone expected. He is a very hands-on coach, and the NBA is not a very hands-on coaching league. Beilein won just 14 games with the Cavs and resigned in early 2020.

Don't let Beilein's rough year in Cleveland taint your opinion of what he can do for the Pistons. Like I said earlier, I don't really know what the Senior Advisor of Player Development is, but I would assume that it has something to do with helping incoming college players. Beilein obviously has a special ability to connect with college players, and with the Pistons poised to get a lottery pick, this could be a crucial piece.

I want to go on record right now to say that the Pistons are going to be one of the top 2 teams in the East in the next couple of years. I'm not saying that Beilein will be the reason, but he will definitely help. Detroit is one super scorer away from making their way back to the NBA elite.

