Former Michigan State Quarterback to be Featured in Netflix Docu-Series

Football fans will soon get a sneak peek into the life of an NFL quarterback. From their time at home, grinding tape, hitting the weight room all the way to performing on the field in from of millions, Netflix's new docu-series Quarterback.

Of course, most football fans in Michigan, regardless of their fandom, will be familiar with one of the players featured in the show. Former Michigan State Spartans quarterback, and current Minnesota Vikings starter, Kirk Cousins will be featured alongside Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. The show promises to take a deep dive into the lives and games of the quarterbacks.

Check out the trailer, which dropped Wednesday morning here.

Cousins played his college ball in East Lansing and finished his career statistically as the program's best quarterback all-time. He completed more passes (723) for more yards (9,131) and more touchdowns (66) than any other Spartan in program history.

Born in Barrington, Illinois, but a West Michigan native through and through, Cousins played his high school football at Holland Christian High School in Holland, Michigan, where he set 35 school records.

Cousins was drafted into the NFL in 2012 by the now-Washington Commanders in the fourth round - the same year the franchise spent the second-overall pick on Robert Griffin III out of Baylor. When Griffin's career tailspinned due to injuries, Cousins stepped up as the starter. The franchise wouldn't commit to him financially, though, so Cousins eventually landed in Minnesota with a first-of-its-kind $84 million dollar, fully-guaranteed contract.

He's been the Vikings quarterback since, giving headaches to Detroit Lions fans in the process, naturally.

Get our free mobile app

The Netflix series will follow the three quarterbacks through the 2022 season, showing their individual highs and lows. For Cousins, highs and lows is ironically an apt description of a fairly successful season. Cousins led the league with eight comeback victories, tying the NFL record with Matthew Stafford's 2016 season in Detroit, en route to a 14-3 record and an NFC North divisional title.

With NFL Offensive Player of the Year Justin Jefferson catching his passes, Cousins and the Vikings offense was one of the more exciting units in the league. Still, Minnesota came up short in the Wild Card Round against the New York Giants.

Quarterback will premiere on July 12, exclusively on Netflix.

Michigan State 2023 Football Schedule The 2023 football schedule for the Michigan State Spartans