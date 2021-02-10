Former Pistons Coach Says National Anthem Shouldn’t Be Played Before Games

Former Detroit Pistons Coach, Stan Van Gundy, has weighed in on the playing of the National Anthem before sporting events.

Tweeting in response to a New York Times article about Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban instructing the team to stop playing the National Anthem before its home games, Van Gundy said,

This should happen everywhere. If you think the anthem needs to be played before sporting events, then play it before every movie, concert, church service and the start of every work day at every business. What good reason is there to play the anthem before a game?

The "Star Spangled Banner" has not been played at any of the Mavericks 13 preseason and regular-season home games so far.

The New York Times reports Cuban released the statement, “It was my decision, and I made it in November,” and declined to comment further.

According to the New York Times, the Mavericks were allowed to enact the policy because the NBA had permitted teams “to run their pregame operations as they see fit” because of “the unique circumstances this season".

However, a day after the news broke of the Mavericks not playing the anthem, the NBA reversed its course and is again requiring teams to play it.

Steve Van Gundy was the head coach of the Detroit Pistons 2014 to 2018. He is currently the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Mavericks and the Pelicans play each other this Friday night.