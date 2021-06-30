China Arrest Journalists In Hong Kong: Apple, Google, NBA And Nike Stand Mute

All these woke companies that speak truth to power when they speak so poorly of the United States and American police forces. When it comes to their fellow brethren in China who enslave and commit genocide of the Uyghur Muslims and arrest non-state journalists they all stand mute.

The Washington Free Beacon is reporting that at least 7 journalists in Hong Kong have been arrested for no real reason by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The Beacon contacted Apple, Google, NBA and Nike for comment and all they received was radio silence.

All 7 of the journalists arrested by the CCP are former employees of a pro-democracy newspaper until it was shut down, that was based in Hong Kong named the Apple Daily. The Chinese Communists said they were arrested for "conspiring to collude with foreign countries or foreign forces to endanger national security”.

That sounds like something the Democratic Party would conjure up and charge journalists here in the United States who did not fully support what they want to do and dare to tell the truth about them.

A little bit more information on the woke social Justice American companies Nike and Apple. Washington Free Beacon informs us that they have been “lobbying Congress to weaken legislation that would ban the import of goods made with slave labor in Xinjiang”.

Interesting.

Has anyone heard from Lebron James on the slavery and arrest of these journalists in China, I have not.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595