Extraordinary Frank Lloyd Wright Home For Sale in Kalamazoo

Known as "the McCartney house," this unique marvel is composed of two triangles. Lovingly restored and now for sale, it is guaranteed to sell almost immediately.



Over the course of his brilliant career, Frank Lloyd Wright "designed more than 1,000 structures over a creative period of 70 years." Although he died in 1959, I was surprised to find out that many homes he designed still exist. There are almost 40 Frank Lloyd Wright homes in Michigan- more than any other state except his native Wisconsin and neighboring Illinois. Kalamazoo has four Wright homes, and one is now for sale. Near the picturesque Asylum Lake, the dwelling known as "the McCartney house" at 2662 Taliesin Drive, has been listed for less than three weeks and a deal is already pending at $445,000.

Built in 1949, this house has a lot of history. Helen McCartney tells the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation the story of meeting the illustrious architect and hearing of his plans for the home she and her husband had commissioned.

We walked into the drafting room, an awesome experience. Mr. Wright rose from a drawing board, greeted us, and extended toward us a sheaf of blueprints. He said, 'Your house is an experimental geometric form: a triangle, or several of them, almost a star. I hope you will enjoy living in it.'

The unique design of the intersecting triangles is immediately evident in the sharp angles of the home, creating a remarkable effect. Helen McCartney and her husband owned the house until 2012 when the Meyers family bought it and set about lovingly restoring it after more than sixty years had gently taken their toll. Take a look inside and get your bid in this instant if you want a chance to be the next owner of this noteworthy Frank Lloyd Wright abode.

Extraordinary Frank Lloyd Wright House For sale in Kalamazoo Known as "the McCartney house," this unique marvel is composed of two triangles. Lovingly restored and now for sale, it is guaranteed to sell almost immediately.