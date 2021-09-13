One of only a handful of homes in Michigan designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright is on the market.

This stunning home, with an incredible view of Lake Michigan, is located in St. Joseph. It features glass-mitered corners, cedar-lined closets (can you imagine how great it smells?), and beautifully crafted built-in furniture.

The home just went on the market for just under $2 million. That's out of my price range too, but it's always fun to look.

There are conflicting accounts of the home's age online; it was either built in 1950 or 1959. If the latter is true, this would make it the last home in Michigan to be designed by Wright.

According to the listing, it features Tidewater Cypress and Chicago Common Brick, mitered glass corners, several pieces of built-in furniture, cedar-lined closets, and more. It is simply breathtaking.

The property is reputed to rarely go on the market, but it was just listed for sale by by Anne Gain of @Properties

