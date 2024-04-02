Ice Cream Sold in Michigan Stores May Contain Salmonella

Once the spring weather truly arrives in Michigan, it'll be a good time to sit on the porch and eat some ice cream enjoying a sweet treat with the warm weather. But when you go purchase your ice cream for such an occasion, be careful which one you pull from from the freezer.

If you often purchase foreign food brands, you'll want to take extra precautions.

Tropicale Foods, a California-based company that sells the Helados Mexico ice cream bars announced a recall of ice cream bars that are sold in 16 states, including Michigan. The popsicles are Mexican-themed and are advertised as being made with authentic ingredients.

The specific bars affected by the recall are the mango-flavored bars in the Helados Mexico Mini Cream Variety Pack with a best by date of 10/11/2025. Over 5,000 units of the product were recalled because the mango bars in the variety pack have the potential of being infected with Salmonella.

As of this writing, the FDA nor the CDC has reported any illnesses related to the popsicles.

Salmonella symptoms include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA. Salmonella can be fatal for children, elderly adults and those with weakened or compromised immune systems.

Tropicale Foods has ceased production of the product and is investigating the cause of the contamination. In the meantime, consumers who have already purchased the affected ice cream bars are encouraged to throw them away and not to eat them. For further questions for the company, consumers may contact the company at 909-563-3090 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific, Monday to Friday.

