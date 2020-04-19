From Swab To Lab: A COVID-19 Test’s Trip To Results

If you have found yourself wondering what the coronavirus testing process is like from the time the sample is collected to when they get results, we've broken it down.

MLive met up with a lab in Metro Detroit's Waterford, Helix Diagnostics, to show people how labs like theirs process COVID-19 tests.

Here is a simpler look (with pictures) at how MLive and Helix Diagnostic's general supervisor of testing, Andrew Sutter, described the process:

For more specifics and information on the testing process and how Helix Diagnostics is working on this, click here.