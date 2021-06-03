Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office Investigating a Murder in Galesburg

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder at Galesburg Village Apartments Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a call shortly before 7:00 a.m. Thursday, June 3 to the apartment complex located at 635 North 35th Street in Kalamazoo County.

Not many details have been released at this time but Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller says a suspect is in custody and that there is no threat to the general public.

That suspect, according to Sheriff Fuller, is cooperating with law enforcement. Details on the identity of the victim or victims have not been released at this time.

Multiple residents that live in the complex say they heard several gunshots, according to WWMT.