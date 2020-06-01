Galesburg Speedway to Drop Green Flag June 13

Saturday night racing returns to Southwest Michigan as Galesburg Speedway plans to go racing on June 13.

There has been no official statement from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, but Galesburg Speedway is making plans to open the track for the shortened 2020 race season. In a Facebook post from May 30, track officials say

Due to the nature of our business we cannot just open or continue operating the track as if it is opening in a moment’s notice. It takes weeks to get the track ready for an event. So, we are taking the steps that are needed to open the track now with full intentions of opening on June 13, 2020. Galesburg Speedway Facebook Page

Safeguards will be put in place, of course, with all attendees required to bring a face covering. The grandstands will be limited to 50% fan capacity and race teams pared to the driver and 4 crew members. Don't worry, even through that mask, you'll be able to smell the high-octane race fuel and burning rubber as drivers get ready to go fast, turn left and chase the checkered flag.

