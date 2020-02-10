Kalamazoo Speedway Gets a NASCAR Shout-Out in Victory Lane

A late-race crash at Daytona left the nose of the winning car looking "more like it had a bad night at Kalamazoo Speedway," than winning on a super speedway.

“Erik Jones is gonna win the Busch Clash with a car that’s ready for the dumpster!” That was Mike Joy's call as the number 20 Toyota came to the checkered flag to cap Speed Week 2020 at Daytona.

A lap 66 crash took out several contenders looking to win the 70-lap race. Then, a pileup during the restart with 3 to go sent more cars to the garage and with 2 to go, "the big one" decimated the field. Erik Jones was driving the most-damaged car but was pushed across the stripe by his teammate Denny Hamlin and got the win.

It was the demolished car that brought up Kalamazoo Speedway as Fox Sports pit reporter Matt Yocum quipped, "Well, the nose looks more like it had a bad night at Kalamazoo Speedway. How would you even describe this day?" Jones, of course was thrilled with the win as are fans of Kalamazoo Speedway to get a shout-out from NASCAR's biggest stage.