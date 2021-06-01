Battle Creek Woman Born in 1918 to Celebrate 103rd Birthday June 4th

Born during World War I, Mrs. Adcock has survived the 1918 Flu Pandemic, the Great Depression, saw World War II come and go, and attended the World's Fair in New York.

It is time to celebrate! It is not every day we get to celebrate the life of someone who has been a firsthand witness to so much history. This Friday, June 4, Geri Adcock will celebrate her 103rd Birthday and the public is invited to help her celebrate by sending cards and well wishes.

Cards and well wishes to Geri can be sent as follows

Geri Adcock c/o Reflections Memory Care 14316 Helmer Rd. S Battle Creek, MI 49015

Geri grew up on her father's Battle Creek dairy farm where she helped her mother care for her eight siblings. She was born the fourth child of out nine altogether and is currently the oldest living.

Courtesy of Reflections Memory Care

While it was not necessarily the norm at the time, Geri's father saw to it that his daughter was not only well educated but well-traveled too. Geri first attended Kerky School through the 8th grade. She then attended Level Park School for grades 9th and 10th. Geri then graduated from Battle Creek Central.

Geri was married to Arthur O. Adcock in 1942. The couple later welcomed one son and three daughters.

Something in the water?

Battle Creek, Michigan has had its fair share of centenarians, which is defined as a person who is 100 years or older.

In February, the community celebrated the 114th birthday of Ellen Goodwill. At the time, Ellen was Michigan's oldest resident.

A simple friendly gesture brought two strangers together and sparked a community celebration for George Wentz's 100th birthday last fall.

Then one month after George's milestone, Battle Creek resident Robert O'Brien marked his 101st birthday on Halloween 2020.

In 2019, World War II veteran Eligah Stegall celebrated his 100th birthday and was recognized for his years of service Battle Creek V.A. Medical Center.

Do you know someone who is celebrating a special birthday milestone and would like to see them receive all the well wishes they desrve? Email me at lacy.james@townsquaremedia.com