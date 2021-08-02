There is a really unique experience about 2 hours away from Kalamazoo that absolutely seems worth the trip. Glenlore Trails In Commerce Twsp. has re-launched their fluorescent experience and tickets are on sale through their website, with adults admission set at $25, kids 4-12 $15, and 3 and under get in for free. I was completely unaware of this experience, as their website details what you can expect to find on these glowing trails:

Discover the magic that can only come around as the sun turns down. This summer Glenlore Trails returns in a much bigger way. Take a trip through more than one mile of illuminated trails filled with light, sound, and wonder. Dozens of installations, immersive storylines, and perhaps you’ll stumble upon some live performance.

The one-mile expedition takes place along a wooded trail, located in the center of Multi Lakes Conservation Association. Tickets are limited to ensure social distancing and must be purchased online prior to the event. Masks are also encouraged. Below you can get a taste for some of what you'll see, along with photos from their 2020 season as well.