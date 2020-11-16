GM Recalls 50K Bolt EV Cars

The Chevrolet division of General Motors is initiating a recall of one of its popular electric-powered vehicles. The problem involves the Chevy Bolt EV. As many as 50,000 models built between 2017 and 2019 are affected. The issue is bad enough the automaker is going so far as to tell owners that if they are unable to make a couple of changes to the charge settings for the high voltage batteries, to keep the vehicles out of garages and enclosed spaces.

The automaker has a specific web page set up for information on the recall. GM claims it had been investigating reports of potential fires involving the Bolt EV before the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its review of the reports of the potential fires. GM says it has been fully cooperating with the government investigation.

GM is reassuring Bolt EV buyers that it is on top of the situation, posting on the recall page,

“We wanted you to hear directly from Chevrolet about your vehicle and what you can expect from us. General Motors and Chevrolet have decided to voluntarily recall select 2017-2019 model-year Chevrolet Bolt EVs with high voltage batteries produced at LG Chem’s Ochang, Korea facility that may pose a risk of fire when charged to full, or very close to full, capacity.”

GM says it has a technical team working “around the clock” on its investigation. The automaker will send a new software update to dealers beginning tomorrow (November 17, 2020) that GM believes will take care of the issue. But while owners wait to get vehicles in for inspections and upgrades, GM is providing some written instructions on how to manually change the battery charging settings to help ensure the safety of the vehicles. If owners are unable to change the settings or don’t feel comfortable doing that, GM says don’t park the vehicle in a garage or an enclosed setting until a dealer can handle the software update.

For more detailed information, owners of the Bolt EV models affected can

contact GM’s customer support team, Chevrolet EV Concierge 1-833-EVCHEVY, Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 7:00pm EST.