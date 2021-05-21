Major Recall for Beans Sold in 22 States Including Michigan Indiana and Ohio

Randall Foods are recalling 1.6 million cases of their Randall-brand beans due to potential health risks from a processing mistake.

Randall's beans are a favorite for many cooks short on time. Now the brand's parent company, Randall Foods, has issued a voluntary recall for 1.6 million cases of glass jars for every type of precooked bean they produce.

The Ohio-based company says the cause is from manufacturing deviations that may pose a potential health risk.

View the list of affected products below.

Courtesy of MDARD

The product is sold in 48oz, 24oz, and 15.4oz glass jars with tan labels with "Randall" at the label top. Approximately 1.6 million cases of affected products were distributed between March 1, 2019 and May 15, 2021 at retail locations in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The manufacturing deviations included a nonfunctioning temperature indicating device raising the possibility that the product was not effectively processed. Processing at temperatures below a required temperature could create a condition that could lead to premature spoilage or food-borne illness; however, there have been no illnesses reported.

The company is issuing this voluntary recall as a precaution.

Consumers who have purchased jars of Randall-brand beans, regardless of the "Best By" date, should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company between 9 am and 5 pm at 513-793-6525.