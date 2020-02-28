GM to Add 1,200 Lansing Jobs

GM announced today that they’ll add 1,200 jobs at two Lansing factories. Some of those jobs will be filled by employees laid off at other GM factories. Spokesperson Dan Flores says they haven’t determined yet how many new workers will be hired.

The automaker says it will build midsize SUVs and two new luxury sedans. The announcement comes on the same day that GM announced that the final Chevrolet Impala rolled off the line after more than 60 years since the Impala name was first used in 1958.

GM says the Lansing Delta Township plant will get a third shift and 800 more workers to build the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs, which have three rows of seats.

The Lansing Grand River plant will get a second shift and 400 more workers to build two new Cadillac sedans, the CT4 and CT5.

Both plants currently employ a total of about 3,900 workers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer today issued the following statement:

“This is great news for our hardworking UAW members, their families, and the entire Lansing community. Everyone knows the best vehicles on the road are made by the industry’s best workforce right here in Michigan. From the $300 million investment in the Orion Assembly plant to the $2.2 billion in the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, we are excited about the future of manufacturing in Michigan. We are making strides every single day to cement Michigan’s status as a world leader in mobility, and we will continue to work with our partners to keep our foot on the gas.”