GM’s Hamtramck To Be First All-Electric Vehicles Only Plant

General Motors' announcement Monday that the Detroit-Hamtramck plant will assemble only all-electric vehicles, combined with recent news about a joint venture with battery maker LG, in Lordstown, Ohio not only provides further evidence that the electrification of the automobile is "full steam ahead", but also is encouraging news, in that this manufacturing will occur in two former "rust belt" locations that have seen their share of job losses and economic heartache.

GM says when the plant is up and running, it will employ approximately 2,200.

GM will also invest an additional $800 million in supplier tooling and other projects related to the launch of its new electric trucks.

Along with that, is the positive sign that GM is planning to invest somewhere around $2.5 Billion in Michigan, at Orion assembly, the GM battery lab in Warren, Brownstown and Detroit-Hamtramck.

While none of this makes up for the loss of a stamping plant on Sprinkle Road, this electrification movement has created jobs in Holland (LG Chemical) and hopefully will spawn more in the immediate area.