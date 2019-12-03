GoFundMe Campaign Underway For Wounded Battle Creek Police Officer

Battle Creek Police Officer Jeff Johnson was wounded over the weekend in a shootout with a wanted man. He’s been released from hospital treatment but faces a long recovery due to the severity of his injuries.

A GoFundMe campaign got underway overnight to help the Johnson family meet expenses while he recovers. Johnson is the father of five young children. And he’s engaged to a local paramedic. In the opening hours of the GoFundMe account being opened, more than 25-hundred dollars of the goal of 10-thousand was raised.