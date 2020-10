GoFundMe Set Up to Help WOOD TV Reporter Barton Deiters

West Nile Virus is contracted through mosquito bites and as the Mayo Clinic states, most people don't get symptoms, or if they do they're mild. As WOOD TV8 reported back in September,

The CDC says that eight out of 10 people infected with West Nile virus don’t develop any symptoms.

Symptoms in serious cases can include high fever, headaches, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.