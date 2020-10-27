GoFundMe Set Up to Help WOOD TV Reporter Barton Deiters
Back in September, we told you about WOOD TV8 reporter Barton Deiters being hospitalized as he fights West Nile Virus. Unfortunately, he’s still in the hospital fighting the illness and as bills start to add up, a GoFundMe account has been created to help his wife take care of expenses while Barton is in the hospital.
As the GoFundMe description reads,
It's about helping our brother, fellow journalist, and his family in his fight to return to health. Please consider donating what you can in these hard times. His wife is doing her best to manage a house and her husband's health on one income with mounting bills. We are hoping to give them some resources that will give them a better chance at maintaining mortgage payments and any hospital or hotel expenses. The smallest donation can help. Thank You!
As of Tuesday morning, the online fundraiser has raised $2,565 with a goal of $60,000.
West Nile Virus is contracted through mosquito bites and as the Mayo Clinic states, most people don't get symptoms, or if they do they're mild. As WOOD TV8 reported back in September,
The CDC says that eight out of 10 people infected with West Nile virus don’t develop any symptoms.
Symptoms in serious cases can include high fever, headaches, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.
If you'd like to donate to the GoFundMe account to help The Deiter family, which includes Barton, his wife, and two kids, click HERE or the link below.