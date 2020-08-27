Gov. Whitmer Orders MI Workers To Stay Home If They Are Sick

Governor Whitmer really wants people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to stay home and she's also making sure those employees aren't fired or disciplined for needing to take sick time off.

The governor signed a new order that requires workers to stay home but also prohibits retaliating in any way, meaning they can't fire, discipline, or do anything else to punish any worker who stays home because they have symptoms of COVID-19 and are doing their part to help stop the spread of the virus, according to ABC12 in Lansing.

Governor Whitmer told reporters while issuing the order,

Every hardworking Michigander should feel empowered to make the responsible choice and stay home if they or someone they have been in contact with is sick. COVID-19 is still a very real threat to our families, our frontline workers, and our economy, and it’s crucial that anyone who experiences any of the symptoms of this virus stay home.”

If you're wondering what symptoms you should be worried about, ABC 12 says an uncontrollable cough, fever, or shortness of breath that isn't part of another previously diagnosed medical issue are all symptoms that you should definitely stay home for. Health officials also say that if you're experiencing any of these two symptoms together, you should stay home until 10 days after the first symptoms started (if you just have a fever, you should wait until you go 24 hours fever-free):

Loss of taste or smell.

Muscle aches.

Sore throat.

Severe headache.

Diarrhea.

Vomiting.

Abdominal pain.

If you do have to stay home because you have one of the main three or two of the list above, your employer now has to treat your time-off as medical leave, according to ABC 12. Although that doesn't necessarily mean you'll get paid, at least you won't be fired, punished, or given bad schedules just because you needed to stay home. It's now an official order from the governor.