Governor Whitmer Is Not Being Totally Upfront With Our Covid Numbers

Governor Whitmer do you remember the saying “Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive!”? The Mackinac Center for Public Policy did some digging into a claim made by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and found a very interesting point that is not being shared with Michigan residents and the world.

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy’s news arm the Michigan Capitol Confidential reported on this finding. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported on August 17th that “95% of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 95% of those who died from it were not fully vaccinated”.

Let me take out my calculator and determine how many of those who were fully vaccinated was hospitalized and died. That would be 5% of vaccinated people were hospitalized and 5% of people vaccinated from Covid-19 died.

What MDHHS is not telling you is those numbers are not from the most recent months. In fact, their hospitalization and death numbers go back all the way to January 15th. The dates that they use to come up with their 95% figures are January 15th through July 28th.

Why is that important?

That time frame covers many months of very low vaccination rates. Thus you will find a higher number of patients hospitalized and died were non-vaccinated people.

If you were to look at a more recent time frame say June 3rd through August 10th the numbers of unvaccinated people hospitalized and deaths decreases and the number of vaccinated people hospitalized and deaths increases.

During this period:

Their 95% of unvaccinated hospitalization rate decreases to 77%

Their 95% of unvaccinated death rate decreases to 85%

Or you could look at it this way:

Their 5% of vaccinated hospitalization rate increases to 23%

Their 5% of vaccinated death rate increases to 15%

Interesting.

I will leave you with this. The Michigan Capitol Confidential stated that:

‘The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed in an Aug. 23 email that in the past 30 days, 23% of the people in Michigan whose test for the coronavirus returned a positive result had been vaccinated. During the same time, 28% of those hospitalized with the virus and 15% of those who have died from it had been vaccinated.

How are the residents of Michigan supposed to have faith in the numbers coming from Whitmer's administration if they are not transparent on all the facts and context of the data they choose to share?