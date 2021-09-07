Governor Whitmer Urges Repeal Of Michigan’s 1931 Abortion Ban

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging lawmakers in Lansing to remove a 90-year-old abortion law in the state.

Get our free mobile app

The Governor's office noted that while abortion is still safe and legal in the state, current rulings by the Supreme Court could ultimately nullify the 1973 Roe vs Wade decision. If that happens, a 1931 law that bans abortion in the state would effectively be re-instated.

In a statement released by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, she urged lawmakers to repeal the 'arcane' law:

In Michigan today, abortion is safe and legal, but we have an arcane law on the books from the 1930s banning abortion and criminalizing healthcare providers who offer comprehensive care and essential reproductive services. Thankfully, that dangerous, outdated law is superseded by Roe v. Wade, but, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe, that Michigan law and others like it may go back into effect in dozens of states, disproportionately impacting Black and brown communities. I call on the legislature to send Senator Erika Geiss’ bill that repeals our nearly-century-old ban on abortion to my desk.

Senate Majority leader Mike Shirkey swiftly rejected any notion of moving ahead with Geiss' bill that would repeal the 1931 law, claiming a duty to 'protect the sanctity of life':

The primary charge of any government or government official is to protect the life of the innocent," Shirkey said. "Michigan Senate Republicans will not waiver from this fundamental duty to protect the sanctity of life.

READ MORE: Inspirational Quotes From Gerald R. Ford

READ MORE: 10 Conspiracy Theories With Michigan Connections