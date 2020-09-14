Grand Rapids Man Charged After Sunday Crash Into Building

A Grand Rapids man is behind bars in Calhoun County Jail and was formally arraigned Monday after crashing into a building during a chase with authorities early Sunday morning.

Emmett Township Public Safety authorities approached a stopped vehicle that was parked in a restaurant parking lot around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 13th along B Drive North. After officers learned that a fake name was given from the driver, the vehicle sped off, hopping multiple curbs before crashing into the side of a retail building.

The man was taken into custody after treatment at Bronson Battle Creek. Authorities learned from the man that drugs and a handgun were inside the vehicle.

42-year-old Marchris Bates was formally charged with fleeing and eluding and carrying a concealed weapon from the incident. Due to prior assault, drug and weapons charges, he could face life in prison as a fourth-time habitual offender.

Bates returns to court for a preliminary hearing on October 23rd. He’s remains behind bars on a hold from Kent County for being a parole absconder. According to the Michigan Offender Tracking Informational System (OTIS), Bates has been sought since March 16, 2020. A $20,000 cash or surety bond was also issued along with drug and mental screenings.