Four fire departments responded to the northeast side of Battle Creek Friday night after residents at an apartment complex were forced to evacuate from a fire.

The Pennfield Township Fire Department was the first to respond to Bailey Park Apartments on Capital Avenue Northeast May 21st around 9 p.m. The fire was seen from the balcony of a second-floor apartment. Crews then entered to evacuate the residents. The flames eventually spread to a third-floor apartment, which was unoccupied.

The damage was contained to the second- and third-floor balconies and a portion of the third-floor apartment. No one was injured. Heavy smoke and water damage was sustained throughout the 12-unit building. Residents occupied 11 of the units are are being assisted with shelter at this time. What caused the fire is still under investigation.

The Battle Creek Fire Department, Emmett Township Department of Public Safety and Bedford Township firefighters assisted in knocking out the flames.