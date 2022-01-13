Calling all car enthusiasts - the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) will be happening in Detroit this fall. More often than not people refer to this event as the Detroit Auto Show, so just to clarify - yes it is the same event.

This popular auto show has not been held since 2019 - I am sure you can guess the reason as to why, COVID-19. According to Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Show, this year's show will be like no other, and I will share with you what we know about the event to date.

When is the Detroit Auto Show/NAIAS?

The dates are as follow,

Media | Tech Days - Wednesday, September 14th and Thursday, September 15th.

Charity Preview - Friday, September 16th

Public Days - Saturday, September 17th through Sunday, September 25th

Where will the Detroit Auto Show be held?

The show will be held at Huntington Place convention center and at additional indoor and outdoor spots throughout the city of Detroit. I am assuming the exact indoor and outdoor locations will be announced closer to the show.

How much are public day tickets?

Official ticket prices have yet to be announced, but in years past adult ticket prices were $15 on weekdays and $20 on weekends. Weekend family ticket prices were also in option years prior. I will keep you updated on the cost as soon as the information is made public.

Clearly, there is still a lot of information we are waiting on, but the good news is that the show is indeed a go for 2022 and that means Detroit area businesses will be booming - and that is a definite win-win. We look forward to seeing you at the NAIAS.

