I recently stumbled across an incredibly unsettling video on YouTube that was uploaded in 2018, and it contains a film which was apparently filmed in 1983. This movie is one of the creepiest things I've ever seen and really don't know how to feel after watching it. The movie seems to have been shot at one of the fancier malls, possibly in Michigan. Judging from the look, it may have been Summerset Mall. Regardless, this film directed by Cecelia Condit is very eerie. The story is described as:

A musical horror story about two young women who are stalked through a shopping mall by a the cannibal named Arthur. He follows them home, and here the victims become the aggressors. It is a story of friendship, courage, frailty and fears that will not go away.

Although this film in particular is very unsettling, Condit's other films have also created heroines whose lives swing between beauty and the grotesque, innocence and cruelty, youth and fragility, as she explains:

I consider myself a storyteller working within the psychological landscape of contemporary fairy tales, dreams and poetry. I explore archetypal themes where my characters are often shaped by an innate violence and basic cold-heartedness. The last few years, I find myself leaning towards creating works about memory and the frailty of environmentally vulnerable worlds.

This film has such a creepy vibe to it, between the "sing-song" dialog and the creepy guy who is lurking in the back, to the macabre themes of murder, cannibalism, partial nudity and dark cut scenes. Strap yourself in for this wild experience: