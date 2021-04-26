Have You Seen Levi?

The search for one of two horses continues in Leroy Township after they ran off and were separated.

Shirley Hughes said that they gave the pair to neighbors who had teenage kids, but the horses got out and took off. “They’re old boys, both more than 20 years old,” said Hughes. “They were pretty much inseparable, so that’s what concerns me.”

Hughes said both horses were in good physical shape. Buddy, the white-spotted pony came back to his old home, but without his old chestnut friend, Levy.

The two escaped together from their new home on H Drive S. Both were then last seen traveling across land heading north.

Hughes said both horses stuck together, so they’re worried that Levi got himself into a possibly dangerous situation. “We focused our search Saturday by checking with neighbors in the block formed by 6 Mile Road, H Drive South, 7 Mile Road, and Boyd Drive. No sightings. We aren't sure, but we think possibly he might still be in that area. We've tried with several searches on foot, but with overgrowth and wetlands, it's difficult to negotiate. Please keep looking for him! He may be outside of that area also. I'm sure he's very frightened.”

If you see Levi, please call Shirley Hughes at 269-275-0585.

