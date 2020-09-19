Newton Township Man Arrested on Warrants, Unfazed By Tazer

A 41-year-old man from Newton Township is behind bars after leading authorities on a foot chase Friday morning in Leroy Township.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of 6 Mile Road and B Drive South around 9 a.m. on Friday, September 18th.

A deputy on the scene arrived to spot the driver as a man sought on a felony warrant. The man was able to get away on foot during an attempted arrest, even after the deputy’s tazer was deployed with no effect. The man was tracked down by K-9s in an area on the 10,000 block of 6 Mile Road. Authorities took the man to Bronson Battle Creek after being injured from a deputy K-9 dog bite in the arrest.

The man is being held in the Calhoun County Jail on two outstanding warrants and could face three other charges.