Have You Seen One of These 9 Missing West Michigan Kids?

9 West Michigan kids that went missing in 2022 still have not been found. Have you seen one of them?

600,000 people go missing every year in the United States of America according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The same database tells us that the state of Michigan currently has 608 open missing person cases.

28 people between the ages of 13-18 have gone missing and are still missing in 2022. ( of those missing children are here in West Michigan. Please scroll through the photos of the 9 missing West Michigan kids below. If you think that you may have information regarding any of the missing children below, you are asked to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST.)

The 9 lost West Michigan kids below are in order of when they went missing.

Missing Kids in Michigan 2022

If you have seen or have any information on any of the missing children above, you are asked to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST.)

