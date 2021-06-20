Marshall Police Searching For Missing Teenager

Holly May Have Her Dog With Her

The City of Marshall Police is searching for a missing Marshall teenager. Holly Lauren Ankney was last seen, on foot, in the 400 Block of West Green Street. Her family believes she is trying to make her way to Kalamazoo to meet a male subject.

She is described as a 16-year-old female approximately 5’5” tall, 115lbs, blonde hair, and green eyes. She is wearing a tank top, black shorts, and black Adidas sandals. She was possibly carrying a backpack and did have a small black and white Boston Terrier with her.

She is considered a runaway and without a cell phone. If you have any information, please contact the dispatch center at 269-781-0911.