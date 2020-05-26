These 19 Kids Have Gone Missing In Michigan Since January 1st

According to the National Center Missing & Exploited Children 19 children have gone missing in the State of Michigan since January 1, 2020.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization. NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.

The following children have gone missing in Michigan since the beginning of the year and to date have not been located. By simply looking through these photos, you can contribute to a reunion and help ensure these kids' safety.

Victoria Minton

Missing Since: May 18, 2020

Missing From: Hesperia, MI

Age Now: 15

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'2"

Weight: 125 lbs

Victoria was last seen on May 18, 2020. She may still be in the local area. Victoria may go by the nickname Tori.

Christopher Spencer

Missing Since: May 13, 2020

Missing From: Saginaw, MI

Age Now: 14

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 135 lbs

Christopher may travel to Flint, Michigan.

Matthew Underwood-hard

Missing Since: May 8, 2020

Missing From: Kalamazoo, MI

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: American Indian

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 208 lbs

Matthew was last seen on May 8, 2020.

Hugh Hale

Missing Since: May 4, 2020

Missing From: Detroit, MI

Age Now: 15

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 220 lbs

Hugh was last seen on May 4, 2020.

Alejandro Detty

Missing Since: May 3, 2020

Missing From: Kalamazoo, MI

Age Now: 15

SexMale

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 130 lbs

Alejandro was last seen on May 3, 2020.

Zariah Martin

Missing Since: Apr 29, 2020

Missing From: Flint, MI

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'0"

Weight: 145 lbs

Zariah may still be in the local area.

Hannah Borton

Missing Since: Apr 29, 2020

Missing From: Kalamazoo, MI

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'4"

Weight: 173 lbs

Hannah was last seen on April 29, 2020.

John Palumbo

Missing Since: Apr 27, 2020

Missing From: Plainwell, MI

Age Now: 14

Sex: Male

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'1"

Weight: 112 lbs

John was last seen on April 27, 2020. He is biracial. John is Black and White.

Invy Stitt

Missing Since: Apr 23, 2020

Missing From: Mason, MI

Age Now: 13

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'2"

Weight: 117 lbs

Invy may still be in the local area, or she may travel to Redford, Michigan.

Andre Artis

Missing Since: Apr 14, 2020

Missing From: Southfield, MI

Age Now: 15

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 150 lbs

Andre was last seen on April 14, 2020.

Christian Stevens

Missing Since: Apr 11, 2020

Missing From: Port Huron, MI

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 205 lbs

Christian was last seen on April 11, 2020.

Payton Wilson

Missing Since: Apr 11, 2020

Missing From: Grand Rapids, MI

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5'2"

Weight: 135 lbs

She was last seen on April 11, 2020. Payton's ears are pierced.

Victoria Palmateer

Missing Since: Apr 1, 2020

Missing From: Fenton, MI

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Light Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5'2"

Weight: 224 lbs

Victoria was last seen on April 1, 2020.

Aireona Smith

Missing Since: Mar 1, 2020

Missing From: Lapeer, MI

Age Now: 15

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Light Brown

Eye Color: Hazel

Height: 5'4"

Weight: 150 lbs

Quinten Chamberlain

Missing Since: Feb 22, 2020

Missing From: Essexville, MI

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

RaceBiracial

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 125 lbs

Quinten was last seen February 22, 2020. Quinten is Biracial. He is Hispanic and White.

Isaac Kinsinger

Missing Since: Feb 20, 2020

Missing From: Livonia, MI

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Hazel

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 130 lbs

Isaac may still be in the local area or he may travel to Alpena, Michigan. He has tattoos on his left upper shoulder, right pec muscle and left forearm

Cortez Crigler

Missing Since: Feb 10, 2020

Missing From: Detroit, MI

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 90 lbs

Cortez was last seen on February 10, 2020.

Harlem Parker

Missing Since: Jan 28, 2020

Missing From: Kalamazoo, MI

Age Now: 14

Sex: Male

RaceBlack

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 192 lbs

Harlem was last seen January 28, 2020.

Vilma Moroy Lopez

Missing Since: Jan 25, 2020

Missing From: Grand Rapids, MI

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4'10"

Weight: 131 lbs

Vilma was last seen on January 25, 2020.

If you see one of these missing kids call 1-800-THE-LOST or 911.