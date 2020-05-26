These 19 Kids Have Gone Missing In Michigan Since January 1st

According to the National Center Missing & Exploited Children 19 children have gone missing in the State of Michigan since January 1, 2020.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization. NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.

The following children have gone missing in Michigan since the beginning of the year and to date have not been located. By simply looking through these photos, you can contribute to a reunion and help ensure these kids' safety.

Victoria Minton

Missing Since: May 18, 2020
Missing From: Hesperia, MI
Age Now: 15
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Blonde
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 125 lbs
Victoria was last seen on May 18, 2020. She may still be in the local area. Victoria may go by the nickname Tori.

 

Christopher Spencer

Missing Since: May 13, 2020
Missing From: Saginaw, MI
Age Now: 14
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'3"
Weight: 135 lbs
Christopher may travel to Flint, Michigan.

 

Matthew Underwood-hard

Missing Since: May 8, 2020
Missing From: Kalamazoo, MI
Age Now: 17
Sex: Male
Race: American Indian
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 208 lbs
Matthew was last seen on May 8, 2020.

 

Hugh Hale

Missing Since: May 4, 2020
Missing From: Detroit, MI
Age Now: 15
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 220 lbs
Hugh was last seen on May 4, 2020.

 

Alejandro Detty

Missing Since: May 3, 2020
Missing From: Kalamazoo, MI
Age Now: 15
SexMale
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 130 lbs
Alejandro was last seen on May 3, 2020.

 

Zariah Martin

Missing Since: Apr 29, 2020
Missing From: Flint, MI
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'0"
Weight: 145 lbs
Zariah may still be in the local area.

 

Hannah Borton

Missing Since: Apr 29, 2020
Missing From: Kalamazoo, MI
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'4"
Weight: 173 lbs
Hannah was last seen on April 29, 2020.

 

John Palumbo

Missing Since: Apr 27, 2020
Missing From: Plainwell, MI
Age Now: 14
Sex: Male
Race: Biracial
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'1"
Weight: 112 lbs
John was last seen on April 27, 2020. He is biracial. John is Black and White.

 

Invy Stitt

Missing Since: Apr 23, 2020
Missing From: Mason, MI
Age Now: 13
Sex: Female
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 117 lbs
Invy may still be in the local area, or she may travel to Redford, Michigan.

 

Andre Artis

Missing Since: Apr 14, 2020
Missing From: Southfield, MI
Age Now: 15
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 150 lbs
Andre was last seen on April 14, 2020.

 

Christian Stevens

Missing Since: Apr 11, 2020
Missing From: Port Huron, MI
Age Now: 17
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 205 lbs
Christian was last seen on April 11, 2020.

 

Payton Wilson

Missing Since: Apr 11, 2020
Missing From: Grand Rapids, MI
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 135 lbs

She was last seen on April 11, 2020. Payton's ears are pierced.

 

Victoria Palmateer

Missing Since: Apr 1, 2020
Missing From: Fenton, MI
Age Now: 16
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Light Brown
Eye Color: Blue
Height: 5'2"
Weight: 224 lbs
Victoria was last seen on April 1, 2020.

 

Aireona Smith

Missing Since: Mar 1, 2020
Missing From: Lapeer, MI
Age Now: 15
Sex: Female
Race: White
Hair Color: Light Brown
Eye Color: Hazel
Height: 5'4"
Weight: 150 lbs

 

Quinten Chamberlain

Missing Since: Feb 22, 2020
Missing From: Essexville, MI
Age Now: 17
Sex: Male
RaceBiracial
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 125 lbs
Quinten was last seen February 22, 2020. Quinten is Biracial. He is Hispanic and White.

 

Isaac Kinsinger

Missing Since: Feb 20, 2020
Missing From: Livonia, MI
Age Now: 16
Sex: Male
Race: White
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Hazel
Height: 5'6"
Weight: 130 lbs
Isaac may still be in the local area or he may travel to Alpena, Michigan. He has tattoos on his left upper shoulder, right pec muscle and left forearm

 

Cortez Crigler

Missing Since: Feb 10, 2020
Missing From: Detroit, MI
Age Now: 16
Sex: Male
Race: Black
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'3"
Weight: 90 lbs
Cortez was last seen on February 10, 2020.

 

Harlem Parker

Missing Since: Jan 28, 2020
Missing From: Kalamazoo, MI
Age Now: 14
Sex: Male
RaceBlack
Hair Color: Black
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 5'5"
Weight: 192 lbs
Harlem was last seen January 28, 2020.

 

Vilma Moroy Lopez

Missing Since: Jan 25, 2020
Missing From: Grand Rapids, MI
Age Now: 17
Sex: Female
Race: Hispanic
Hair Color: Brown
Eye Color: Brown
Height: 4'10"
Weight: 131 lbs
Vilma was last seen on January 25, 2020.

If you see one of these missing kids call 1-800-THE-LOST or 911.

