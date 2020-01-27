Search Continues For Missing Battle Creek Children

There are no breaks reported yet in the search for two missing Battle Creek children. 9 year old Karley, and her brother, 7 year old Bentely Dunkleberger, remain the focus of an alert issued last week by Battle Creek Police. They hadn’t been seen by friends, their schools, or state of Michigan caseworkers for almost two weeks by the time the request for help was issued.

The children were last seen with their parents, Dennis and Rebeccca Dunkleberger. They were last seen driving a black Kia Sorento with Michigan license 4LU Z90. If you spot anyone from the family or have information that could help locate the children Battle Creek Police want to hear from you.