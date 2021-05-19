Hear the Former President Tonight on WBCK’s Joe Pags Show

Joe Pags, heard weeknights from 6 pm to 9 pm on 95.3 WBCK, will be talking with the 45th president of the United States tonight. Pags said “Donald J. Trump and I will be talking about everything from the economy to Biden taking over to vaccines to COVID-19 to Israel and Palestine. Is he going to run again in 2024? We’ll go through all of that.”

Pags says the best way to listen is to tune into 95.3 WBCK, Battle Creek. But there will be other options too. Twitch.com/joepags

If you have the twitch app on your phone you could find it that way, and check it out between 6 pm and 9 pm.

You can watch it on a tablet or a phone or you even you can watch it on your smart TV. Get the twitch app. Pags says, “Yes, it's a gaming site, but I've been broadcasting my show there for about 14 months now and it's working out pretty well. We've got a lot of viewers and I want you to go and join as well.”