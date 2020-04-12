Help Your Mail Carriers And Disinfect Your Mailbox

In a world where you are constantly disinfecting almost everything you touch, one object that is used by multiple people is going unclean a lot of the time. Our mailbox is touched by our mail carrier and ourselves on almost a daily basis and could be a source of cross contamination is someone is infected with the coronavirus.

So, be sure to disinfect your mailbox whenever you remember to do so and you could be preventing your family, or your mail carrier from catching coronavirus. Watch the video below for an explanation and please take note that the disinfectant should sit on the surface of the mailbox for a bit longer before being wiped off. That was pointed out by someone in the comments.