Serial killers come in all shapes, sizes, genders, ages, and races but here are six of the most deadly killers from Michigan.

Normally when you hear about serial killers the usual names Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, Jack the Ripper, and John Wayne Gacy are some of the most well-known for their crimes.

Here are some of the most notorious serial killers and their crimes that have ties to Michigan.

Serial Killer John Eric Armstrong

Michigan Department of Corrections Michigan Department of Corrections loading...

John Eric Armstrong was a sailor and is said to have murdered somewhere between 5 and 18 women over several years using his position in the Navy as his cover. All though all of the alleged killings were not done in Michigan, his final five murders were.

Armstrong actually was the one who called the police to notify them that he had found a body. He said he didn't feel well and pulled off the road to vomit when he found the body.

It turns out the body was from a prostitute that had been raped and strangled to death. There were also three other women who were known to be prostitutes that were found to be raped and strangled by some railroad tracks in Detroit.

Armstrong was convicted of five first and second-degree murders and is currently serving his sentences at a correctional facility near Jackson.

Serial Killer John Norman Collins

Bettmann/GettyImages Bettmann/GettyImages loading...

John Norman Collins was known as the "Ypsilanti Ripper" who murdered seven women in the Ypsilanti area. Collins was a college student at Eastern Michigan University. He was said to be a clean-cut, handsome college student that many referred to as nice and polite.

But, Collins was far from nice and polite. He killed seven women from the ages of 13 to 21 and often visited the sites where the women were murdered. Each of the women was found nude and mutilated.

The 74-year-old Collins is currently serving his life sentence at the Ionia Correctional Facility.

Serial Killer Mathew Emmanuel Macon

Macomb Correctional Facility Macomb Correctional Facility loading...

Mathew Emmanuel Macon killed seven women in Lansing between 2004 and 2007. When he was interviewed by police Macon said, "I get pleasure off their pain and like to see fear in their face".

Macon beat, strangled, and raped his victims. Another man was convicted of killing one victim Macon that killed in a Lansing Community College classroom. That man was later released and exonerated from the crime.

Macon is still serving his sentence at Macomb Correctional Facility.

Serial Killer Carl Eugene Watts

Ionia Correctional Facility Mugshot Ionia Correctional Facility Mugshot loading...

Carl Eugene Watts was known as the "Sunday Morning Slasher." Although he was only convicted of killing two Michigan women, the number of his victims may have exceeded 100.

Watts claimed to have fantasized about torturing and killing young girls at the age of 12. His first victim was killed by the time he was 15.

Watts was 20-years-old when his serial killing spree began. He would kidnap women from their homes, torture them, and then murder them. Watts stabbed one of his victims 33 times in her chest. His victims ranged in ages from 14 to 44. His method of killing ranged from bludgeoning, drowning, stabbing, and strangulation.

Although Watts was suspected of killing over 100 women, he only admitted to 40 but did imply there were more than 80 victims total. He is a suspect in over 90 unsolved murders but during the time these murders took place, the use of DNA was not common practice yet.

Because Watts is suspected to have killed over 100 women, he has also earned the title of the most prolific serial killer in American History.

Watts spent his time in the Ionia Correctional Facility but later died of prostate cancer in a Jackson hospital.

Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos

Florida Department of Corrections Florida Department of Corrections loading...

Aileen Wuornos was originally born in Rochester, Michigan and grew up to be one of the first known female serial killers. Wuornos is one of the more well-known serial killers from Michigan, but her killings took place in Florida.

Wuornos was born when her mother was just 16. She never met her dad who later took his own life while in prison. She was raised by her abusive grandparents who kicked her out of the house when she was a teenager. She lived in the woods behind the home, often selling her body to men to make ends meet.

Wuornos later traveled to Florida where she would meet men for money and sex but instead would kill and rob them. She admitted to killing seven men but was convicted of killing one and admitting to killing five others.

Wuornos was executed in 2005 at the age of 45.

Serial Killer Don Miller

Michigan Department of Corrections Michigan Department of Corrections loading...

Don miller graduated from Lansing High School only to become a serial killer. He preferred to strangle his victims after he raped them.

Miller killed four women between 1977 and 1978. One of the women was his former fiance who came up missing after she broke off their engagement.

66-year-old Miller is currently spending his sentence at the G. Robert Correctional Facility in Jackson.

