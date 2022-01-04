Here Are Michigan’s New State And Congressional District Maps

The Redistricting of Michigan’s state House, Senate, and U.S. Congressional districts have been completed. The Michigan “Independent” Citizen’s Redistricting Commission has produced their maps and they are anything but “independent”. The reason for this “independent” Redistricting Commission was to stop the Gerrymandering people believed was happening by the politicians in the past. There definitely was gerrymandering of districts by both the Democratic and Republican parties but many in the political business believe these citizen’s commission maps are even more gerrymandered than the politicians.

These maps are very important and Michigan residents should be very concerned with what this left-leaning commission did. These districts will affect your representation at the State and Federal levels for at least the next 10 years and probably longer.

The following is the new Michigan House Districts, to view it in more detail you can go to a site called DRA2020:

Courtesy of the Michigan Redistricting Commission

We then have the Michigan Senate Districts, to view it in more detail you can go to a site called DRA2020:

And finally, the Michigan U.S. Congressional Districts, to view it in more detail you can go to a site called DRA2020:

Once the two “Independents” were revealed to be far-left supporters hiding in sheep clothing did we expect anything different?

The Detroit News is reporting that yesterday a group of Detroit lawmakers said they are planning on filing a suit in the Michigan Supreme Court "over redistricting maps they argue disenfranchise Black candidates and, by extension, Black voters".