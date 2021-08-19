Michigan Democrat’s Want Skin Color To Influence The New Redistricting Commission

After every census, all of the states in our great union take that data and redraw new congressional districts and in some cases add or subtract entire districts from their states. Michigan will lose one congressional seat this upcoming election leaving us with 13. That means less power in our federal government and one less electoral vote in the 2024 presidential race.

Michigan’s brand new Citizens Redistricting Commission was started by liberal grassroots efforts. They determined that they could not win enough seats in Michigan’s House of Representatives or the Senate to take control of those branches of government. So they decide to create a ballot initiative, acquired enough signatures to get it on the 2018 ballot and it passed.

The commission is made up of four Democrats, four Republicans, and five “independents”.

According to reporting by the Washington Examiner, the Democrats are starting to get worried that their ballot initiative might come back to bite them in the voting booth. You can click on the hotlink to the Washington Examiner piece and find out why they feel that way, that is not what drew my interest.

What did draw my interest was what Kelly Burton, the president of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee in a statement last Thursday stated:

‘Michigan is a competitive state, and a fair congressional map will reflect the slight Democratic lean of its voters as a whole. The map should also reflect the growing number of people of color who call Michigan home”

First of all, what does she mean when she states that Michigan’s congressional map should reflect the slight Democratic lean of its voters as a whole? That makes no sense to me, the Republicans have control of the state House and Senate. Using her logic that would mean that Michigan’s congressional map should reflect the slight Republican lean.

That was not even the most bizarre thing she said. She then stated:

“The map should also reflect the growing number of people of color who call Michigan home”

Race should play a role in how our congressional districts are created. What does the color of one’s skin have to do with congressional districts? That is an extremely racist/bigoted thing to think let alone say.

Is the color of someone's skin and not the content of their character the only thing Democrats believe in these days?

Another example of what ideology true racism and bigotry resides and festers in.

On my radio show Monday, Live with Renk, a listener by the name of Alfred called in to inform us that he was on this commission and ended up resigning. Why did he resign, well hear it right from him at the 30:50 mark on the following podcast:

Below is a picture of Michigan's current congressional districts:

